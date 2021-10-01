Strategic Blueprint LLC Buys Shares of 416 iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA)

Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AOA. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 51.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 282.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 63.5% in the first quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 22,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 8,716 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 19,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 32.0% in the second quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AOA stock opened at $69.81 on Friday. iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.39 and a fifty-two week high of $72.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.06.

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

