Strategic Blueprint LLC Makes New $33,000 Investment in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 46 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $727.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $133.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $572.46 and a 12 month high of $825.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $770.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $708.86.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on Charter Communications from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Charter Communications from $660.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Argus increased their price target on Charter Communications from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Charter Communications from $816.00 to $848.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $821.13.

In related news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total transaction of $5,548,874.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

