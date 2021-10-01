181 Shares in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Purchased by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADI opened at $167.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.00 and a 52-week high of $178.84. The firm has a market cap of $61.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.46 and its 200-day moving average is $162.99.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to buyback $8.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 56.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ADI shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.69.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

