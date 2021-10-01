Eqis Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,055 The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Joint during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Joint during the first quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The Joint during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Joint in the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Joint in the 2nd quarter worth about $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JYNT stock opened at $98.02 on Friday. The Joint Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.38 and a fifty-two week high of $111.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.78 and a beta of 1.31.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $20.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.58 million. The Joint had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 24.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Joint Corp. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JYNT shares. Maxim Group cut shares of The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on The Joint from $61.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on The Joint from $65.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on The Joint from $70.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Joint presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.43.

In related news, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $1,030,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jake Singleton sold 2,614 shares of The Joint stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total transaction of $269,555.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,530.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,614 shares of company stock worth $3,323,356. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

