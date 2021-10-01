Strategic Blueprint LLC Takes Position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 295 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Woodward by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,991,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $602,163,000 after acquiring an additional 253,935 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 3.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 789,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,221,000 after buying an additional 28,437 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 63.6% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 735,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,427,000 after buying an additional 286,075 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 9.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 648,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,238,000 after buying an additional 54,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 11.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 593,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,645,000 after buying an additional 62,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Woodward from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Woodward from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.67.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 1,389 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $165,749.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Terence J. Voskuil sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $46,284.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Woodward stock opened at $113.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 4.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.73. Woodward, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.00 and a 1 year high of $130.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.08.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.23). Woodward had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $556.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.41%.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

