Eqis Capital Management Inc. Buys New Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,737 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1,041.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 434,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,205,000 after acquiring an additional 396,742 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 123,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 38,300 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 531,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,586,000 after acquiring an additional 23,904 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,771,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,280,000 after acquiring an additional 810,898 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 14,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $15.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.10. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $8.91 and a twelve month high of $16.91. The company has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 31.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

HBAN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet raised Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.03.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

