Mutual Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,960 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 33.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,990,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,086,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249,102 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1,949.8% in the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,026,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $253,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878,877 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,170,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,938,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,141 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 37.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,030,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $420,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at $101,204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EW opened at $113.21 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $70.92 and a 1 year high of $123.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.57 billion, a PE ratio of 48.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.11.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total value of $1,350,862.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total transaction of $677,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 104,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,139,113.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,530 shares of company stock worth $11,055,715 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EW shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

