dynaCERT (OTCMKTS:DYFSF) Trading 3.4% Higher

dynaCERT Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYFSF)’s stock price traded up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. 52,711 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 70,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average of $0.32.

dynaCERT Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DYFSF)

DynaCERT, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and installation of carbon emission reduction technologies. The company offers HydraGEN, which creates hydrogen and oxygen on-demand through electrolysis. Its technology is designed for diesel engines used in on-road vehicles, reefer trailers, off-road construction, power generation, mining and forestry equipment, marine vessels, and railroad locomotives.

