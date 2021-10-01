Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

Analysts predict that Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) will announce earnings of $1.35 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Camden Property Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.38. Camden Property Trust reported earnings of $1.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will report full-year earnings of $5.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.11 to $5.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.19 to $6.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Camden Property Trust.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 11.73%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $178.00 in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $140.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

In other Camden Property Trust news, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 33,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $4,958,478.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 128,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,125,451.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 14,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $2,143,694.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,208 shares of company stock worth $12,826,682 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,015,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,859,427,000 after buying an additional 97,928 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,034,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $800,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208,190 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,983,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $665,328,000 after acquiring an additional 70,713 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,628,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $481,404,000 after buying an additional 242,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $317,519,000. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPT opened at $147.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $86.78 and a 12-month high of $154.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 67.76%.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

