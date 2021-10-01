Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $141.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Lincoln Electric’s backlog at the end of the second quarter of 2021 was higher than pre-pandemic levels. Backed by improving demand, acquisitions and pricing actions, the company anticipates current-year organic sales growth in high-teens percentage. Incremental margin will average in the high 20% range for 2021, highlighting increasing volume levels and operating leverage. Escalating labor, freight and raw material costs are likely to negate some of these gains, and consequently weigh on margins. Estimates for the current year have thus gone down recently. Nevertheless, acquisitions to augment its capabilities and geographical footprint will aid Lincoln Electric's growth. Focus on developing new products and utilization of digital platforms to engage customers will drive its top line. A solid balance sheet also bodes well.”

A number of other analysts also recently commented on LECO. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Lincoln Electric from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lincoln Electric from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock opened at $128.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.17. Lincoln Electric has a 52 week low of $89.33 and a 52 week high of $143.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $826.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.15 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.16%.

In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 6,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $919,445.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 2.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 707,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,226,000 after buying an additional 20,186 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 3.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 110,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,521,000 after buying an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 15.0% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 84,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,504,000 after acquiring an additional 10,964 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 171.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,320,000 after acquiring an additional 107,096 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 6.9% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 25,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. 74.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

