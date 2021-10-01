Short Interest in Triple P (OTCMKTS:TPPPF) Expands By 750.0%

Triple P (OTCMKTS:TPPPF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 750.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Triple P stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. Triple P has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.03.

Triple P NV designs, builds, delivers, and manages information and communication technology solutions for client-server, information and communication networks. It also provides consulting, maintenance, and installation services in the field of system integration. The company was founded on August 28, 1995 and is headquartered in Nieuwegein, Netherlands.

