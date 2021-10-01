Short Interest in Triple P (OTCMKTS:TPPPF) Expands By 750.0%

Triple P (OTCMKTS:TPPPF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 750.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.
Triple P stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. Triple P has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.03.
