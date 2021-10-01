CIBC World Markets Inc. Acquires 2,462 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 76,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,063,000 after buying an additional 4,612 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,005.4% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 10,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 9,431 shares in the last quarter. Rinet Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 10,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $156.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.60. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $114.76 and a 12-month high of $164.12.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

