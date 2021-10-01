Prospera Financial Services Inc Raises Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 37,855.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,719,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,709,477 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned 8.66% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 96.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 695,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,125,000 after buying an additional 341,076 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 15.8% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,852,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,587,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 54.5% in the first quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,703,000 after purchasing an additional 6,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $1,129,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $480.88 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $336.60 and a 52-week high of $507.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $493.03 and its 200 day moving average is $490.66.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

