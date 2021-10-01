Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEY. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $368,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 70,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 25,465 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 138,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 14,469 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 68,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 15,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000.

Get Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Shares of PEY stock opened at $19.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.54. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $14.14 and a 52 week high of $21.85.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.068 per share. This is a boost from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

Separately, TD Securities upgraded shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.