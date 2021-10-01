13,164 Shares in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Purchased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in FirstCash by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 127,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,781,000 after acquiring an additional 10,946 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 146,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,652,000 after acquiring an additional 16,403 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 434,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,197,000 after acquiring an additional 35,718 shares in the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FirstCash alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on FCFS. Wedbush raised their price target on FirstCash from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on FirstCash in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on FirstCash from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.00.

Shares of FCFS opened at $87.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.64 and a 200 day moving average of $78.06. FirstCash, Inc. has a one year low of $51.15 and a one year high of $89.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 0.84.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $389.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.94 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts expect that FirstCash, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 39.87%.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. operations and Latin America operations. The U. S. Operations segment includes all pawn and consumer loan operations in the U. S. The Latin America Operations segment consists of all pawn and consumer loan operations in Latin America, which includes operations in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.