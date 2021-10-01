Analysts Expect PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Will Post Earnings of -$1.68 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) to announce earnings of ($1.68) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ earnings. PTC Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($1.03) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($7.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.92) to ($6.22). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($3.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.03) to $0.09. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow PTC Therapeutics.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $0.16. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 82.87% and a negative return on equity of 105.54%. The company had revenue of $116.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.65 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PTC Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

PTCT stock opened at $37.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67. PTC Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $36.38 and a twelve month high of $70.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.07.

In related news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 7,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $352,942.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephanie Okey sold 1,650 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $66,099.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,577.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 5.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,734,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $284,672,000 after purchasing an additional 345,774 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 5.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,519,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $275,573,000 after buying an additional 309,160 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 5.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,789,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,743,000 after acquiring an additional 310,792 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 25.4% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,293,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $250,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 2.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,069,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,324,000 after acquiring an additional 72,719 shares in the last quarter.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PTC Therapeutics (PTCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.