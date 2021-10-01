Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 9,215 ($120.39).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,145 ($119.48) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 8,200 ($107.13) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays set a GBX 9,370 ($122.42) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a £105 ($137.18) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

Just Eat Takeaway.com stock opened at GBX 5,388 ($70.39) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6,397.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 6,644.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.59. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 52-week low of GBX 5,375 ($70.22) and a 52-week high of £100.50 ($131.30).

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

