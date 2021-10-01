Prospera Financial Services Inc Makes New Investment in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IFF. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 14.4% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter worth about $389,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter worth about $277,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 76.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,908 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 4,283 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 411.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

IFF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.11 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.65.

IFF opened at $133.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $147.12 and a 200 day moving average of $144.56. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.54 and a 52-week high of $157.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $33.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.61, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.44%.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

