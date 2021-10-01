Prospera Financial Services Inc Decreases Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB)

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its position in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB) by 25.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,974 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned approximately 0.30% of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF during the second quarter worth about $52,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF during the first quarter worth about $180,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 76.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF during the second quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF during the second quarter worth about $305,000.

PKB opened at $47.37 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $55.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.19.

PowerShares Dynamic Building & Construction Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Building & Construction Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

