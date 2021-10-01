Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 263 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 4.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,649 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson bought 169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $175.12 per share, with a total value of $29,595.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

JKHY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.71.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $164.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.60. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.65 and a 12-month high of $179.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.54.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $450.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.08 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 44.66%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

