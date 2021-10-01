Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $1.05 Million Holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (NYSEARCA:AADR)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (NYSEARCA:AADR) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned approximately 1.24% of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after buying an additional 4,371 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $824,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period.

Shares of AADR stock opened at $63.54 on Friday. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF has a 52-week low of $52.85 and a 52-week high of $69.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.13 and its 200-day moving average is $65.75.

WCM/BNY Mellon Focused Growth ADR ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund's investment objective is long-term capital appreciation above international benchmarks, such as the MSCI EAFE Index and the BNY Mellon Classic ADR Index. The Fund provides large-capital growth portfolio for the non-United States universe.

