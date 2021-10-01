Bank of Montreal Can Grows Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 984,654 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 395,045 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.16% of Amphenol worth $67,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 286.9% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 592 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Shares of APH opened at $73.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.17. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $53.49 and a one year high of $77.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.71 and its 200-day moving average is $70.00.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

In related news, SVP Luc Walter sold 82,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.59, for a total value of $6,063,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $2,904,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,862,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 462,900 shares of company stock valued at $34,706,495 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

APH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.50.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

Featured Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.