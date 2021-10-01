Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 10.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 298,771 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,933 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $78,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 9.8% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,074 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 13.1% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 51,571 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $13,848,000 after buying an additional 5,988 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 19.9% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,604 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 3.0% during the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 24.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 161,790 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $43,471,000 after buying an additional 31,296 shares during the period. 72.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total transaction of $1,322,675.64. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,067,345.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total value of $245,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,869 shares in the company, valued at $7,567,535.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NSC opened at $239.25 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $196.15 and a one year high of $295.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $254.37 and a 200 day moving average of $266.03. The company has a market capitalization of $59.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 25.98%. On average, equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 47.14%.

NSC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $301.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.20.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

