Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 548,232 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 43,643 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.20% of Cadence Design Systems worth $75,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,608,614 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $356,910,000 after purchasing an additional 588,488 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,025,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,441,000. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 309,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,373,000 after purchasing an additional 129,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 143,838 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,680,000 after purchasing an additional 38,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $151.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.48 and a 52-week high of $168.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.34.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $728.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.77 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 23.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 49,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,332,333.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $143,590.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 98,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,146,630.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 181,682 shares of company stock worth $27,686,754. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CDNS. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $144.97 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.76.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

