Short Interest in Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Increases By 839.3%

Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a growth of 839.3% from the August 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAMC. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Altisource Asset Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Stilwell Value LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altisource Asset Management by 100.0% in the second quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter worth $562,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altisource Asset Management by 464.8% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 337,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,418,000 after buying an additional 277,980 shares during the last quarter. 23.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC opened at $22.23 on Friday. Altisource Asset Management has a 52 week low of $12.54 and a 52 week high of $31.89. The company has a market cap of $45.70 million, a P/E ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.78.

Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The asset manager reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter.

About Altisource Asset Management

Altisource Asset Management Corp. engages in the provision of portfolio management and governance services to investment vehicles that acquire and own residential properties. The company was founded on March 15, 2012 and is headquartered in Christiansted, Virgin Islands.

