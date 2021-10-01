Mountain High Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MYHI) Short Interest Up 907.7% in September

Mountain High Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MYHI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, a growth of 907.7% from the August 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 331,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Mountain High Acquisitions stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. Mountain High Acquisitions has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.02.

About Mountain High Acquisitions

Mountain High Acquisitions Corp. engages in the provision of infrastructure assets to licensed producers, processors and retailers of the cannabis industry. It also plans to acquire assets such as equipment, real estate and technologies for the development of the business. The company was founded by Alan Smith on September 22, 2010 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

