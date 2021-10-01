Mountain High Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MYHI) Short Interest Up 907.7% in September

Mountain High Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MYHI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, a growth of 907.7% from the August 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 331,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Mountain High Acquisitions stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. Mountain High Acquisitions has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.02.
About Mountain High Acquisitions
