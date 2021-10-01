MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MYR Group Inc. is a holding company of leading specialty contractors serving the electrical infrastructure market throughout the United States and Canada who have the experience and expertise to complete electrical installations of any type and size. Their comprehensive services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities include design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance and repair services. Transmission and distribution customers include investor-owned utilities, cooperatives, private developers, government-funded utilities, independent power producers, independent transmission companies, industrial facility owners and other contractors. Commercial and industrial electrical contracting services are provided to general contractors, commercial and industrial facility owners, local governments and developers generally throughout the western and northeastern United States and western Canada. “

Get MYR Group alerts:

MYR Group stock opened at $99.50 on Thursday. MYR Group has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $110.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.08.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.21. MYR Group had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $649.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.05 million. As a group, analysts forecast that MYR Group will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MYR Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MYR Group by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in MYR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MYR Group

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MYR Group (MYRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.