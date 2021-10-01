RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RBB Bancorp is a bank holding company with the principal business to serve as the holding company for its wholly-owned banking subsidiaries, including Royal Business Bank and RBB Asset Management Company. The Bank offers personal and commercial banking, real estate loans, and investment services, as well as deposits, debit and credit cards, cash management and other related services. It operates primarily in Los Angeles, San Gabriel, Torrance, Rowland Heights, Westlake Village, Oxnard, Monterey Park, Diamond Bar, Cerritos, West LA, Arcadia, Silverlake, California and Las Vegas, Nevada. RBB Bancorp is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Separately, Stephens lowered RBB Bancorp from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.50 to $26.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RBB opened at $25.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.91 million, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.93. RBB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $25.95.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $34.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.75 million. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 10.55%. On average, analysts anticipate that RBB Bancorp will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.95%.

In other news, EVP Simon Pang sold 9,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $233,830.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,247,456.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 21.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in RBB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in RBB Bancorp by 92,783.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in RBB Bancorp by 261.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 72.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. 35.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.

