Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of OV101, is currently in development for the treatment of symptoms of Angelman syndrome and Fragile X syndrome. It also involved in developing OV935 in collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited for the treatment of rare epileptic encephalopathies. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

OVID has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. JMP Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.13.

Shares of OVID opened at $3.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.25 million, a P/E ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.79. Ovid Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $4.80.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Equities research analysts predict that Ovid Therapeutics will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Amit Rakhit sold 34,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total transaction of $126,203.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Ovid Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 49.24% of the company’s stock.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines for patients and families living with rare neurological disorders. The company was founded by Matthew During in April 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

