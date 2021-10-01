Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,734 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 12,521 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Northern Trust by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,822,453 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,713,769,000 after acquiring an additional 323,674 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $486,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,272 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 7,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 16,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Northern Trust in a report on Sunday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.33.

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $107.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.16. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.72 and a fifty-two week high of $123.10.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $5,785,036.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $562,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

