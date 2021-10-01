PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Holdings Trimmed by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,251,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 164,442 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.12% of PNM Resources worth $499,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 1,291.7% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 1,250.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 203.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. 83.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Argus lowered shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

PNM Resources stock opened at $49.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.05. PNM Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.32 and a fifty-two week high of $50.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.53.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. PNM Resources had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $426.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.3275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is presently 57.46%.

PNM Resources Profile

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

