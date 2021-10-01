Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,015,399 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 609,024 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of Performance Food Group worth $485,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFGC. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 340.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 397,761 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $19,288,000 after acquiring an additional 307,354 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the second quarter worth approximately $1,772,000. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 9.7% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 11,855 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 13.2% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 99,241 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $4,812,000 after acquiring an additional 11,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the second quarter worth approximately $681,000.

NYSE:PFGC opened at $46.46 on Friday. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $31.69 and a 52 week high of $59.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.21 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.00.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The food distribution company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.86) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PFGC shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Performance Food Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James downgraded Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research downgraded Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.44.

In other news, Director Matthew C. Flanigan acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.71 per share, for a total transaction of $89,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,778.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $491,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

