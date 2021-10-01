BlackRock Inc. Has $482.14 Million Stock Position in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,541,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,398 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of ShockWave Medical worth $482,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,939,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,245 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,234,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,809,000 after acquiring an additional 194,629 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 911,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,934,000 after acquiring an additional 99,246 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 2,955.8% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 892,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,242,000 after acquiring an additional 863,176 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 870,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,441,000 after acquiring an additional 91,833 shares during the period. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SWAV. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ShockWave Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.57.

In other news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total transaction of $8,463,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,856 shares in the company, valued at $34,203,476.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $340,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,880,395.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,008 shares of company stock valued at $12,886,484. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SWAV stock opened at $205.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $201.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.56 and a beta of 1.28. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.09 and a 52-week high of $237.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 6.66.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.39. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 40.60% and a negative return on equity of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 442.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV).

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.