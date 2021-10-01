Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $81.93 Million Stock Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,329,370 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 14,432 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $81,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Foot Locker by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,954,321 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $503,681,000 after acquiring an additional 205,795 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,369,107 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $77,021,000 after purchasing an additional 43,649 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in Foot Locker by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,308,650 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $80,652,000 after purchasing an additional 81,850 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP bought a new position in Foot Locker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,778,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Foot Locker by 291.8% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 625,703 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $35,196,000 after buying an additional 466,004 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 64,093 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.52, for a total transaction of $4,071,187.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $229,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FL stock opened at $45.66 on Friday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.10 and a fifty-two week high of $66.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.93. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.70, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.37.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.20. Foot Locker had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Foot Locker’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 28.47%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FL. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Foot Locker from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on Foot Locker in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Foot Locker from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.36.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

