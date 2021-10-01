Vietnam Enterprise Investments (LON:VEIL) Trading 0.7% Higher

Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited (LON:VEIL) traded up 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 709 ($9.26) and last traded at GBX 708 ($9.25). 102,633 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 199,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 703 ($9.18).

The company has a quick ratio of 254.51, a current ratio of 254.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 691.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 668.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.63.

About Vietnam Enterprise Investments (LON:VEIL)

Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Dragon Capital Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Vietnam. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

