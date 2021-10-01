Korea Investment CORP Takes Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Korea Investment CORP purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 50,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,061,000 after purchasing an additional 5,531 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 436.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 468,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,528,000 after purchasing an additional 381,356 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,484,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $537,962,000 after purchasing an additional 213,915 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

ANET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Argus raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.33.

In other news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 9,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.72, for a total value of $3,286,042.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,038,684.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.27, for a total transaction of $3,552,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 215,353 shares of company stock valued at $79,478,327 in the last 90 days. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANET opened at $343.64 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.35 and a fifty-two week high of $384.00. The company has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $365.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $345.12.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $707.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

