Korea Investment CORP Takes $810,000 Position in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)

Korea Investment CORP purchased a new stake in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 53,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,069,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Chindata Group in the second quarter worth approximately $51,429,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Chindata Group in the second quarter worth approximately $1,973,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Chindata Group by 1,261.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 97,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 90,313 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Chindata Group in the second quarter worth approximately $542,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

CD has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Chindata Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chindata Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chindata Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.48.

NASDAQ:CD opened at $8.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.78. Chindata Group Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $27.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.17.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.32. Chindata Group had a negative return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $106.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.39 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chindata Group Profile

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

