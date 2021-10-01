CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY) Trading Down 4%

Shares of CytoDyn Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYDY) were down 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.08 and last traded at $2.14. Approximately 1,820,439 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 3,287,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.23.

The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of -0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.07.

CytoDyn Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CYDY)

CytoDyn, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of innovative treatments for multiple therapeutic indications based on leronlimab. Its product include HIV, Cancer, graft-versus-host disease (GVHD), and COVID-19. The company was founded by Allen D. Allen on May 2, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, WA.

