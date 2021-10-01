1,131 Shares in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) Acquired by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 351,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,179,000 after acquiring an additional 24,436 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 85.6% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 104,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 48,319 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 12,336.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 228,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,540,000 after purchasing an additional 7,167 shares during the period.

Get iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

BATS:HEFA opened at $34.39 on Friday. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.88 and a fifty-two week high of $30.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.20.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.