1,131 Shares in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) Acquired by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Posted by on Oct 1st, 2021

Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 351,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,179,000 after acquiring an additional 24,436 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 85.6% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 104,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 48,319 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 12,336.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 228,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,540,000 after purchasing an additional 7,167 shares during the period.

BATS:HEFA opened at $34.39 on Friday. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.88 and a fifty-two week high of $30.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.20.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.