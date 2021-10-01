Eric A. Adams Buys 11,400 Shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) Stock

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) CEO Eric A. Adams purchased 11,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $19,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

InMed Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a current ratio of 3.78. InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $8.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17.

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 23rd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.07). Equities analysts forecast that InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in InMed Pharmaceuticals by 76.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in InMed Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $776,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised InMed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

About InMed Pharmaceuticals

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of orofacial pain.

