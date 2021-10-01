Heritage NOLA Bancorp (OTCMKTS:HRGG) Trading 3% Higher

Heritage NOLA Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRGG) shares traded up 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.25 and last traded at $15.25. 1,840 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 1,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.80.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.25 and its 200-day moving average is $13.94.

About Heritage NOLA Bancorp (OTCMKTS:HRGG)

Heritage NOLA Bancorp, Inc is a holding company for Heritage Bank of St. Tammany, which engages in the provision of financial services. The firm offers checking, savings, mobile and online banking, automated teller machines (ATMs) , and other services. It focuses on taking deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from operations in one-to four-family residential real estate loans, including non-owner-occupied properties and home equity lines of credit, and commercial real estate.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Heritage NOLA Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage NOLA Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.