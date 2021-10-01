John Feliks Burzynski Buys 5,000 Shares of Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) Stock

Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) Director John Feliks Burzynski acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 828,700 shares in the company, valued at C$1,955,732.

John Feliks Burzynski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 24th, John Feliks Burzynski bought 10,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.48 per share, with a total value of C$24,800.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, John Feliks Burzynski bought 11,500 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.74 per share, with a total value of C$31,510.00.

On Thursday, September 2nd, John Feliks Burzynski bought 3,500 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.89 per share, with a total value of C$10,130.40.

On Wednesday, August 18th, John Feliks Burzynski acquired 9,900 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.74 per share, with a total value of C$27,126.00.

Shares of OSK opened at C$2.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$827.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.84 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.06. The company has a current ratio of 8.28, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Osisko Mining Inc. has a 52 week low of C$2.33 and a 52 week high of C$4.12.

OSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “$5.50” rating on shares of Osisko Mining in a research note on Friday, August 27th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.25 price objective on shares of Osisko Mining in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

Osisko Mining Company Profile

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,467 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

