Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Director Joseph D. Sarafa Buys 5,530 Shares

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Director Joseph D. Sarafa acquired 5,530 shares of Conifer stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $14,931.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of CNFR stock opened at $2.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.12. Conifer Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $5.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $35.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.52 million. Conifer had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 4.00%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Conifer Holdings, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Conifer stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 104,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC owned 1.08% of Conifer at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Conifer Company Profile

Conifer Holdings, Inc engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Personal Lines. The Commercial Lines segment offers coverage for property, liability, automobile, and miscellaneous coverage. The Personal Lines segment involves in the provision of catastrophe coverage or dwelling insurance.

