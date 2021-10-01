Mark Anthony Bankes Purchases 40,000 Shares of Centamin plc (TSE:CEE) Stock

Centamin plc (TSE:CEE) Director Mark Anthony Bankes bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.92 per share, with a total value of C$36,972.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 260,000 shares in the company, valued at C$240,318.

Centamin stock opened at C$1.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.87 billion and a PE ratio of 10.52. Centamin plc has a one year low of C$1.56 and a one year high of C$2.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.83.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Centamin’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.04. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.44%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$1.75 target price on shares of Centamin in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

