A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Price Target Raised to $72.00

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) had its target price boosted by Roth Capital from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

AMRK stock opened at $60.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $677.69 million, a PE ratio of 3.46 and a beta of -0.43. A-Mark Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $25.08 and a fifty-two week high of $61.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $2.08. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 69.81%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $114,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kendall Saville bought 4,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.00 per share, for a total transaction of $281,706.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,388 shares of company stock worth $2,165,048. Insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMRK. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. 42.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services; Secured Lending; and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.