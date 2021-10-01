JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.
LAC has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform spec overweight rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lithium Americas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.14.
NYSE:LAC opened at $22.33 on Thursday. Lithium Americas has a one year low of $8.95 and a one year high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 56.73 and a quick ratio of 56.73. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -53.17 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.94.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAC. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 566,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,403,000 after buying an additional 64,452 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Lithium Americas by 335.7% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 25.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 493,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,331,000 after acquiring an additional 99,039 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the second quarter worth approximately $531,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 50.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 88,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.55% of the company’s stock.
About Lithium Americas
Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.