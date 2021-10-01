JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

LAC has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform spec overweight rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lithium Americas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.14.

NYSE:LAC opened at $22.33 on Thursday. Lithium Americas has a one year low of $8.95 and a one year high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 56.73 and a quick ratio of 56.73. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -53.17 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.94.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). Equities research analysts expect that Lithium Americas will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAC. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 566,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,403,000 after buying an additional 64,452 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Lithium Americas by 335.7% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 25.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 493,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,331,000 after acquiring an additional 99,039 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the second quarter worth approximately $531,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 50.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 88,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.55% of the company’s stock.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

