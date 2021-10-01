Ronald Douglas Buys 333,333 Shares of Rex Minerals Limited (ASX:RXM) Stock

Rex Minerals Limited (ASX:RXM) insider Ronald Douglas acquired 333,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.08 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of A$27,999.97 ($19,999.98).

The company has a quick ratio of 8.08, a current ratio of 8.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.55.

Rex Minerals Company Profile

Rex Minerals Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for copper, gold, and iron ore deposits. Its flagship project is the Hillside project located in Yorke Peninsula, South Australia. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

