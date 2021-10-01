Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

In related news, EVP Robert Weideman sold 215,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $11,884,040.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuance Communications during the first quarter worth $90,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Nuance Communications during the first quarter worth $104,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nuance Communications during the second quarter worth $163,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Nuance Communications during the second quarter worth $190,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuance Communications stock opened at $55.04 on Friday. Nuance Communications has a 12 month low of $31.05 and a 12 month high of $55.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.03 and its 200-day moving average is $52.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -423.38 and a beta of 1.25.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Nuance Communications had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $336.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Nuance Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nuance Communications will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc is the pioneer in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The firm delivers solutions that understand, analyze and respond to people, amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Enterprise, and Other.

