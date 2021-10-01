SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.38.

SEIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

Shares of SEI Investments stock opened at $59.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $48.70 and a 52-week high of $64.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.59.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 27.79%. The business had revenue of $475.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.69 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SEI Investments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,857,000. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in SEI Investments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,346,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in SEI Investments by 240.1% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 204,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,448,000 after buying an additional 144,221 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in SEI Investments by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 62,028 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,844,000 after buying an additional 5,224 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in SEI Investments by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 81,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,045,000 after buying an additional 4,407 shares during the period. 68.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.