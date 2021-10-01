Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Upgraded to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $16.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $17.11.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a neutral rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a hold rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amicus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.08.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $9.55 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.29. Amicus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $25.39.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $77.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.35 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 91.47% and a negative net margin of 89.53%. On average, analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $243,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 861,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,549,242.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $371,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 884,345 shares in the company, valued at $8,869,980.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,136 shares of company stock worth $1,574,867. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,729,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $238,392,000 after purchasing an additional 342,347 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 23,121,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $222,890,000 after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 21,114,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $208,607,000 after purchasing an additional 493,624 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,286,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,612 shares during the period. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,450,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,018,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.